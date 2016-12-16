Winter Blues and Brews

Sam Bush and Leftover Salmon are among the headliners at the Steamboat Springs premiere of WinterWonderGrass, an outdoor bluegrass and brew festival that is making a big move from Avon to the Steamboat Ski Area in 2017. The festival combines approximately 30 of the top bands in the contemporary bluegrass genre with 22 craft brews for a winter festival experience.

