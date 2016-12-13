Tree Haus to the White House
Shari Fryer's work has taken her to over 20 countries on four continents, but the Australian native can think of nowhere else she'd rather call home than Steamboat Springs. "It's the joy of our abundant natural resources, as well as the quality and integrity of the people here, that make it so special," Fryer says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Steamboat Magazine.
Add your comments below
Steamboat Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relocating to Steamboat (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Cartwright
|4
|Wildfire near Walden grows to 500 acres; southw... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ELISE GINGERICH
|1
|Lost contact. Looking for Diana Hilary Turner??? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Mrefest
|1
|New Fort Collins staffing firm aims to find job... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ron Knight
|1
|Pilot dead in accident near Meeker (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Linn Killed Elise
|1
|Report shows coal's big role in northwest Colorado (Feb '15)
|Oct '15
|Breezeybri
|2
|Colorado Governor promises $100m to make his st... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Elise
|1
Find what you want!
Search Steamboat Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC