RANT: Time for individual responsibility
Ski patrol is putting up the signs, proclaiming the $500-per-person rescue fine, on out-of-bounds access gates at edges of the Steamboat Springs, Colo., ski area. The resort's new trail maps also carry the warning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reinke Faces Life.
Comments
Add your comments below
Steamboat Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relocating to Steamboat (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Cartwright
|4
|Wildfire near Walden grows to 500 acres; southw... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ELISE GINGERICH
|1
|Lost contact. Looking for Diana Hilary Turner??? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Mrefest
|1
|New Fort Collins staffing firm aims to find job... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ron Knight
|1
|Pilot dead in accident near Meeker (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Linn Killed Elise
|1
|Report shows coal's big role in northwest Colorado (Feb '15)
|Oct '15
|Breezeybri
|2
|Colorado Governor promises $100m to make his st... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Elise
|1
Find what you want!
Search Steamboat Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC