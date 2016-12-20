RANT: Time for individual responsibility

RANT: Time for individual responsibility

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Reinke Faces Life

Ski patrol is putting up the signs, proclaiming the $500-per-person rescue fine, on out-of-bounds access gates at edges of the Steamboat Springs, Colo., ski area. The resort's new trail maps also carry the warning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reinke Faces Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Steamboat Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Relocating to Steamboat (Feb '09) Sep '16 Cartwright 4
News Wildfire near Walden grows to 500 acres; southw... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ELISE GINGERICH 1
Lost contact. Looking for Diana Hilary Turner??? (Mar '16) Mar '16 Mrefest 1
News New Fort Collins staffing firm aims to find job... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Ron Knight 1
News Pilot dead in accident near Meeker (Jan '16) Jan '16 Linn Killed Elise 1
News Report shows coal's big role in northwest Colorado (Feb '15) Oct '15 Breezeybri 2
News Colorado Governor promises $100m to make his st... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Elise 1
See all Steamboat Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Steamboat Springs Forum Now

Steamboat Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Steamboat Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Steamboat Springs...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,155 • Total comments across all topics: 277,264,878

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC