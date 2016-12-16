Life at the Top
Quiet and humble, with an infectious smile and peaceful presence, Chhiring Dorje Sherpa spends much of his life on top of the world - literally. Despite calling Steamboat Springs home, Chhiring spends every spring and fall in his Nepalese homeland, guiding climbers in the Himalayas.
