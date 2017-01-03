Burn camp offers hope, happiness to survivors

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 3:48PM MST expiring December 28 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Moffat, Routt Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 4:17AM MST expiring December 28 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 5:34AM MST expiring December 28 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Moffat, Routt Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 5:34AM MST expiring December 28 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. -- They represent miracle stories of survival and perseverance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.