Bridgestone Winter Driving School Now Open

The Bridgestone Winter Driving School, the only purpose-built, terrain-based school of its kind in North America, opened today for the 34th consecutive year with eight inches of new snow and single-digit temperatures. The Bridgestone Winter Driving School has been teaching the proper techniques for driving in cold-weather, low-grip situations on its signature ice and snow-covered tracks in Steamboat Springs, Colorado since 1983.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Steamboat Magazine.