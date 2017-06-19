VDOT Schedules Public Hearing on Rt. 250 Bridge in Augusta County
The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing concerning improvements to Route 250 in Augusta County. The meeting takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Churchville Elementary School, 3710 Churchville Ave., Churchville, VA 24421.
