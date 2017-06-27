Trial Set For Couple Charged In Stabbing
A Rockingham County judge scheduled a trial for a Harrisonburg couple charged in connection with the death of a 26-year-old Staunton woman at a city convenience store in February. Ormrode Allen Brown, 47, is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of malicious wounding in the death of Mackenzie Gray.
