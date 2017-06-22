This interactive museum outside Williamsburg, Va., brings the American Revolution to life
"The Siege of Yorktown," a film shown on an 180-degree screen with special theater effects, transports visitors to the Battle of the Capes and Siege of Yorktown in 1781. "It was so cool," said Maggie Lowman of Staunton, Va., to her mother, Denise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Staunton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would you move to Stauton is you were not from ... (Mar '13)
|Jun 12
|Maine man
|6
|What to do
|Jun 7
|Saywhat
|1
|Augusta Correctional
|May '17
|Augusta Correctio...
|1
|Nicole Miller Staunton paramedic
|May '17
|Fred Louis
|1
|Staunton Motorcycle Club
|May '17
|stauntonmc
|2
|Black mold. (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|You truly was stupid
|2
|Headlights
|Apr '17
|Headlights
|1
Find what you want!
Search Staunton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC