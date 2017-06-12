Staunton Police Investing Shooting Al...

Staunton Police Investing Shooting Along Orange Street

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: NBC29

At approximately 2:00 a.m. on June 7, 2017, the police department received a report of shots fired in the 2200 block of Orange Street. Upon initial response officers did not locate a disturbance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Staunton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Would you move to Stauton is you were not from ... (Mar '13) 23 hr Maine man 6
What to do Jun 7 Saywhat 1
Augusta Correctional May 19 Augusta Correctio... 1
Nicole Miller Staunton paramedic May '17 Fred Louis 1
Staunton Motorcycle Club May '17 stauntonmc 2
Black mold. (Sep '16) Apr '17 You truly was stupid 2
Headlights Apr '17 Headlights 1
See all Staunton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Staunton Forum Now

Staunton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Staunton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Staunton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,827 • Total comments across all topics: 281,726,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC