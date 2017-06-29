Staunton Man Charged in Connection to...

Staunton Man Charged in Connection to Ames Street Shooting

Monday Jun 26 Read more: NBC29

At approximately 1545 hours on June 25, 2017, the police department received a report of shots fired in the 1000 Block of Ames Street. Officers arrived on scene and located Anthony Minnick, 29 of Staunton with a gunshot wound.

