Probation Violation Gives Man More Time Than Crime
The jury could have sentenced Dean Shoemaker to up to life in prison but opted for a five-year term, the lowest sentence it could impose. On Monday, however, the 36-year-old received a much harsher punishment from a judge for violating his probation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Staunton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black BWW Road Rage
|11 hr
|Black BMW Road Rage
|1
|Would you move to Stauton is you were not from ... (Mar '13)
|Jun 12
|Maine man
|6
|What to do
|Jun 7
|Saywhat
|1
|Augusta Correctional
|May '17
|Augusta Correctio...
|1
|Nicole Miller Staunton paramedic
|May '17
|Fred Louis
|1
|Staunton Motorcycle Club
|May '17
|stauntonmc
|2
|Black mold. (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|You truly was stupid
|2
Find what you want!
Search Staunton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC