Nathan Moore & Lex Park Form The Whole Other & Release Debut EP
Troubadour Nathan Moore showed off a different side of his musicality this past January aboard Jam Cruise, when he debuted a new project featuring bassist Lex Park . Moore, who is known for his acoustic late night performances at High Sierra and Jam Cruise, and Park utilized electric instruments for the folk-ambient set.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Add your comments below
Staunton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would you move to Stauton is you were not from ... (Mar '13)
|Jun 12
|Maine man
|6
|What to do
|Jun 7
|Saywhat
|1
|Augusta Correctional
|May '17
|Augusta Correctio...
|1
|Nicole Miller Staunton paramedic
|May '17
|Fred Louis
|1
|Staunton Motorcycle Club
|May '17
|stauntonmc
|2
|Black mold. (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|You truly was stupid
|2
|Headlights
|Apr '17
|Headlights
|1
Find what you want!
Search Staunton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC