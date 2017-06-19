Nathan Moore & Lex Park Form The Whol...

Nathan Moore & Lex Park Form The Whole Other & Release Debut EP

Friday Jun 16 Read more: JamBase

Troubadour Nathan Moore showed off a different side of his musicality this past January aboard Jam Cruise, when he debuted a new project featuring bassist Lex Park . Moore, who is known for his acoustic late night performances at High Sierra and Jam Cruise, and Park utilized electric instruments for the folk-ambient set.

