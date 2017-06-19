Dollar General store in Staunton sell...

Dollar General store in Staunton sells for $1.5 million

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Virginia Business

A 9,100-square-foot Dollar General store in Staunton has sold for $1.5 million, or about $165 per square foot. The Single Tenant Net Lease Group of KLNB, a Baltimore, Md.-based commercial real estate brokerage, arranged the sale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Virginia Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Staunton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Would you move to Stauton is you were not from ... (Mar '13) Jun 12 Maine man 6
What to do Jun 7 Saywhat 1
Augusta Correctional May '17 Augusta Correctio... 1
Nicole Miller Staunton paramedic May '17 Fred Louis 1
Staunton Motorcycle Club May '17 stauntonmc 2
Black mold. (Sep '16) Apr '17 You truly was stupid 2
Headlights Apr '17 Headlights 1
See all Staunton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Staunton Forum Now

Staunton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Staunton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Staunton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,507 • Total comments across all topics: 282,040,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC