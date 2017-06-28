Baltimore dips to record low of 51 degrees, but everyone is happy
It's just a few days until July, but one almost needed a jacket in the Washington and Baltimore region Wednesday morning thanks to historically cool temperatures. But considering how warm and stuffy it can be at this time of year, we imagine there were few complaints.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Staunton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would you move to Stauton is you were not from ... (Mar '13)
|Jun 12
|Maine man
|6
|What to do
|Jun 7
|Saywhat
|1
|Augusta Correctional
|May '17
|Augusta Correctio...
|1
|Nicole Miller Staunton paramedic
|May '17
|Fred Louis
|1
|Staunton Motorcycle Club
|May '17
|stauntonmc
|2
|Black mold. (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|You truly was stupid
|2
|Headlights
|Apr '17
|Headlights
|1
Find what you want!
Search Staunton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC