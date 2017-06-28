Baltimore dips to record low of 51 de...

Baltimore dips to record low of 51 degrees, but everyone is happy

Wednesday Jun 28

It's just a few days until July, but one almost needed a jacket in the Washington and Baltimore region Wednesday morning thanks to historically cool temperatures. But considering how warm and stuffy it can be at this time of year, we imagine there were few complaints.

Staunton, VA

