Augusta County Closing Fire Company in Staunton
The closure of Augusta County Fire Rescue Company 10 is the result of a growing need for additional firefighters in other parts of the county. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors says Company 10 is not being used enough in the city and the crew members could be better used in areas like Swoope and Verona.
Staunton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would you move to Stauton is you were not from ... (Mar '13)
|Jun 12
|Maine man
|6
|What to do
|Jun 7
|Saywhat
|1
|Augusta Correctional
|May 19
|Augusta Correctio...
|1
|Nicole Miller Staunton paramedic
|May '17
|Fred Louis
|1
|Staunton Motorcycle Club
|May '17
|stauntonmc
|2
|Black mold. (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|You truly was stupid
|2
|Headlights
|Apr '17
|Headlights
|1
