Augusta County Closing Fire Company in Staunton

Monday Jun 12

The closure of Augusta County Fire Rescue Company 10 is the result of a growing need for additional firefighters in other parts of the county. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors says Company 10 is not being used enough in the city and the crew members could be better used in areas like Swoope and Verona.

