Virginia Police charge man with sodomy, 34 counts of child pornography

Saturday May 13 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

The Staunton Police Department in southwest Virginia has charged a man with 34 counts of child pornography, two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child and two counts of forcible sodomy. Police said that William Lee Kerr was originally arrested on four charges of aggravated sexual battery of a child and four additional charges of forcible sodomy.

