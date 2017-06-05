Staunton City Schools Offering Summer Food Service Program
The program is funded by the USDA and administered by the Virginia Department of Health. Meals will be provided to all children ages 2-18 years without charge, on a first-come, first-served basis, at the following sites and times: Beginning June 5 Through July 28 The following sites are open to public walk-ins ages 2 to 18 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Staunton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would you move to Stauton is you were not from ... (Mar '13)
|May 24
|use to be a Selma...
|5
|Augusta Correctional
|May 19
|Augusta Correctio...
|1
|Nicole Miller Staunton paramedic
|May '17
|Fred Louis
|1
|Staunton Motorcycle Club
|May '17
|stauntonmc
|2
|Black mold. (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|You truly was stupid
|2
|Headlights
|Apr '17
|Headlights
|1
|Turn Signals
|Apr '17
|Turn Signals
|1
Find what you want!
Search Staunton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC