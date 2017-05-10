SCS: Collins Named As Principal of Robert E. Lee High School
Release from Staunton City Schools: Thomas Nathan "Nate" Collins has been selected as the new principal of Robert E. Lee High School. He will officially take the helm of the city's only high school on July 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
