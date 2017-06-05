Exit 247 Project Gets State Funding
Four months after a project to realign Interstate 81's Exit 247 wasn't recommended under the Virginia Department of Transportation's Smart Scale funding program, the city received welcome news. The proposal has been tentatively approved, said Brad Reed, assistant district planner for VDOT.
