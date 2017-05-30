Annual FundFest Cleared For Wednesday Kickoff

It's time again, beginning this week, for every other Wednesday to be a FundFest day at the Turner Pavilion and surrounding area along South Liberty Street. For those not from around here, FundFest is a series of charity money-raising concerts attracting 300 to 500 people each that has been going for more than 20 years, the past 10 operated by the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

