9 Things to Talk About at This Weekend's Cocktail Party
Idris Elba hosted a casting call and things got a little out of hand. In an attempt to recruit extras for a film he's directing, your internet boyfriend caused quite a commotion in London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.
Comments
Add your comments below
Staunton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole Miller Staunton paramedic
|May 6
|Fred Louis
|1
|Staunton Motorcycle Club
|May 2
|stauntonmc
|2
|Black mold. (Sep '16)
|Apr 29
|You truly was stupid
|2
|Headlights
|Apr '17
|Headlights
|1
|Turn Signals
|Apr '17
|Turn Signals
|1
|Angie poff
|Mar '17
|Devin
|1
|Corrections Officer (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|Beware of State Jobs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Staunton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC