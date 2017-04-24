VDOT Sets Public Meeting In Augusta C...

VDOT Sets Public Meeting In Augusta Co. on Changes to Rt. 340 Signals

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: NBC29

Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation: STAUNTON A second citizen information meeting for a signal-coordination project on Route 340 in Augusta County will be held Tuesday, May 2, 2017. The meeting takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Stuarts Draft Elementary School, 63 School Boulevard, Stuarts Draft, Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Staunton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Staunton Motorcycle Club Apr 19 stauntonmc 1
Headlights Apr 7 Headlights 1
Turn Signals Apr 7 Turn Signals 1
Angie poff Mar '17 Devin 1
Corrections Officer (Aug '16) Feb '17 Beware of State Jobs 2
Beware of State Jobs Feb '17 Beware of State Jobs 1
Natascha Knick- September Circle trash Feb '17 Tim 2
See all Staunton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Staunton Forum Now

Staunton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Staunton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Staunton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,775 • Total comments across all topics: 280,576,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC