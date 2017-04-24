VDOT Sets Public Meeting In Augusta Co. on Changes to Rt. 340 Signals
Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation: STAUNTON A second citizen information meeting for a signal-coordination project on Route 340 in Augusta County will be held Tuesday, May 2, 2017. The meeting takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Stuarts Draft Elementary School, 63 School Boulevard, Stuarts Draft, Va.
