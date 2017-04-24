VDOT Seeks Input On Projects
The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Thursday at Blue Ridge Community College for improvements under consideration for funding in its Smart Scale prioritization process. Through the program, local governments submit potential projects, which are scored based on how they improve safety and accessibility; mitigate congestion; affect the environment; spur economic development; and cost.
