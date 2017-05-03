This theater wants your Shakespearean fan fiction
Do you want to become a modern-day Shakespeare, or at least the next best thing? Do you have a great idea for a play about, say, Hamlet's evil twin? The American Shakespeare Center, a regional theater company in Staunton, Virginia, is looking to stage new plays as companion pieces to William Shakespeare's classics -- all 38 of them. "We want to open the playhouse up to the next generation of the world's greatest playwrights by having them write pieces that vibe off of, or are inspired by, each of Shakespeare's plays," Artistic Director Jim Warren announced on the center's website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Staunton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Staunton Motorcycle Club
|Tue
|stauntonmc
|2
|Black mold. (Sep '16)
|Apr 29
|You truly was stupid
|2
|Headlights
|Apr 7
|Headlights
|1
|Turn Signals
|Apr 7
|Turn Signals
|1
|Angie poff
|Mar '17
|Devin
|1
|Corrections Officer (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|Beware of State Jobs
|2
|Beware of State Jobs
|Feb '17
|Beware of State Jobs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Staunton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC