The Bard Meets West Rock
On a recent afternoon at the West Rock Community Center, Sarah Bowles, Elm Shakespeare Company's new education program manager, heard the kids in her after-school program talking about bars. She asked them what they meant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Staunton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Staunton Motorcycle Club
|Apr 19
|stauntonmc
|1
|Headlights
|Apr 7
|Headlights
|1
|Turn Signals
|Apr 7
|Turn Signals
|1
|Angie poff
|Mar '17
|Devin
|1
|Corrections Officer (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|Beware of State Jobs
|2
|Beware of State Jobs
|Feb '17
|Beware of State Jobs
|1
|Natascha Knick- September Circle trash
|Feb '17
|Tim
|2
Find what you want!
Search Staunton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC