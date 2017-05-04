Staunton Man Facing Multiple Sexual A...

Staunton Man Facing Multiple Sexual Assault Charges

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: NBC29

Police arrested 74-year-old William Lee Kerr on Tuesday, April 25, charging him with four felony counts of forcible sodomy, and aggravated sexual battery. The Staunton Police Department received a complaint regarding sexual assaults that occurred between 1993 and 1998.

