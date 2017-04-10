Drug task force arrests three people

Drug task force arrests three people

Saturday Apr 1

Staunton resident Gregory James Ward has been charged with being a drug dealer. Two men and one woman face drug charges in the aftermath of an investigation by the Skyline Drug Task Force.

