Changing Of The Seasons

Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: The Daily News-Record

The Harrisonburg Farmers Market has opened back up on Tuesdays, starting April 4, in addition to their regular Saturdays for the spring and summer months. The market is also opening an hour earlier, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both market days.

