Changing Of The Seasons
The Harrisonburg Farmers Market has opened back up on Tuesdays, starting April 4, in addition to their regular Saturdays for the spring and summer months. The market is also opening an hour earlier, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both market days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Staunton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Headlights
|Apr 7
|Headlights
|1
|Turn Signals
|Apr 7
|Turn Signals
|1
|Angie poff
|Mar 17
|Devin
|1
|Corrections Officer (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|Beware of State Jobs
|2
|Beware of State Jobs
|Feb '17
|Beware of State Jobs
|1
|Natascha Knick- September Circle trash
|Feb '17
|Tim
|2
|Augusta Woman No Longer Faces Animal Cruelty Ch... (May '12)
|Feb '17
|Buk
|7
Find what you want!
Search Staunton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC