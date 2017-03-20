Virginia ABC's Northwest Regional Enforcement Office Moves
Release from the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control: RICHMOND For the past three decades, restaurant owners, distillers, vineyard owners and the occasional caterer and father of the bride looking for help with Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control licenses in Virginia's northwest corner have found ready assistance at the agency's Bureau of Law Enforcement regional office at 460 Commerce Road in Staunton. This week, the office has found a new home in nearby Verona.
