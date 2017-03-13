Two Sought In Augusta County Shooting

Two Sought In Augusta County Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Police say Amanda Linn Johnson, 26, and Kevin Wesley Davis, 34, both of Staunton, are on the run after shooting a 62-year-old man near the intersection of Jefferson Highway, which is U.S. 250, and Desper Hollow Road. They are considered armed and dangerous.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Staunton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corrections Officer (Aug '16) Feb 26 Beware of State Jobs 2
Beware of State Jobs Feb 26 Beware of State Jobs 1
Natascha Knick- September Circle trash Feb 20 Tim 2
News Augusta Woman No Longer Faces Animal Cruelty Ch... (May '12) Feb 20 Buk 7
Beware of Corrections Jan '17 Beware of Correct... 1
Rentals in Staunton Jan '17 FriendOfDon 2
Green Kia Jan '17 Green KIA 1
See all Staunton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Staunton Forum Now

Staunton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Staunton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Staunton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,053 • Total comments across all topics: 279,613,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC