Two Sought In Augusta County Shooting
Police say Amanda Linn Johnson, 26, and Kevin Wesley Davis, 34, both of Staunton, are on the run after shooting a 62-year-old man near the intersection of Jefferson Highway, which is U.S. 250, and Desper Hollow Road. They are considered armed and dangerous.
