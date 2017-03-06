Storm topple trees; many lost power Wednesday
Fast-moving storms with powerful wind gusts toppled many trees on Wednesday, especially in northern and western Albemarle County. Dominion Virginia Power says several thousand customers lost service, but most of them got it back by late Wednesday.
