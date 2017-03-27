Staunton Woman Announces Campaign for 20th District Delegate
More than 50 people were in attendance as Michelle Edwards announced her candidacy to seek the Democratic nomination on the steps of the Augusta County Circuit Court Thursday. Edwards lives in Staunton and launched her campaign by calling for good jobs, good wages and economic development in the community.
