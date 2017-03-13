Motorcycle group spreading positivity in their community
They're called the Forces of Equality Motorcycle Club, with a goal of not only riding motorcycles together, but to be a positive impact on their community. "We wanted to break away from the traditional motorcycle club in the sense of doing a lot of community based stuff," said member Courtney Johnson.
