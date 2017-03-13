Motorcycle group spreading positivity...

Motorcycle group spreading positivity in their community

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

They're called the Forces of Equality Motorcycle Club, with a goal of not only riding motorcycles together, but to be a positive impact on their community. "We wanted to break away from the traditional motorcycle club in the sense of doing a lot of community based stuff," said member Courtney Johnson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Staunton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corrections Officer (Aug '16) Feb 26 Beware of State Jobs 2
Beware of State Jobs Feb 26 Beware of State Jobs 1
Natascha Knick- September Circle trash Feb 20 Tim 2
News Augusta Woman No Longer Faces Animal Cruelty Ch... (May '12) Feb 20 Buk 7
Beware of Corrections Jan '17 Beware of Correct... 1
Rentals in Staunton Jan '17 FriendOfDon 2
Green Kia Jan '17 Green KIA 1
See all Staunton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Staunton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Staunton County was issued at March 13 at 5:18PM EDT

Staunton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Staunton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Staunton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,904 • Total comments across all topics: 279,528,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC