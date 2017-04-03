Kaine To Visit Valley On Friday
On Friday, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine will participate in events in Waynesboro and Staunton to discuss the potential effects of President Donald Trump's proposed budget on the Valley. In Waynesboro, Kaine, a first-term Democrat, former Virginia governor, and his party's nominee for vice president in 2016, will join the Valley Program for Aging Services, which administers the area's Meals on Wheels program, for a round-table conversation on the services VPAS provides and its funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Staunton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Headlights
|Fri
|Headlights
|1
|Turn Signals
|Fri
|Turn Signals
|1
|Angie poff
|Mar 17
|Devin
|1
|Corrections Officer (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|Beware of State Jobs
|2
|Beware of State Jobs
|Feb '17
|Beware of State Jobs
|1
|Natascha Knick- September Circle trash
|Feb '17
|Tim
|2
|Augusta Woman No Longer Faces Animal Cruelty Ch... (May '12)
|Feb '17
|Buk
|7
Find what you want!
Search Staunton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC