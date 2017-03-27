Governor McAuliffe Signs Sex Offender...

Governor McAuliffe Signs Sex Offender Bill Patroned by Dickie Bell

Monday Mar 20 Read more: NBC29

Democratic Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe has signed 20th District Republican Delegate Dickie Bell's bill that will help keep sex offenders out of communities. Bell's bill expands restrictions that keep violators from being within a certain proximity of children to offenders from outside Virginia.

