Embracing change is part of universit...

Embracing change is part of university's DNA

Mary Baldwin University is celebrating its 175th anniversary this year, but the Staunton-based institution has not reached this age by dwelling on the past. This year, Mary Baldwin expects to complete an $80 million capital campaign while admitting its first undergraduate male residential students to a new program called University College.

