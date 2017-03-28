BWW Feature: OCU to Host Inaugural Conference of 'Center for...
BroadwayWorld sat down with Lance Marsh, Head of Performance at TheatreOCU and Conference Chair for the new Center for Excellence in Classical Theatre Training, to discuss their inaugural conference and the exciting future of the organization. "TheatreOCU is dedicated to doing classical theatre," Marsh explained.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Staunton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angie poff
|Mar 17
|Devin
|1
|Corrections Officer (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|Beware of State Jobs
|2
|Beware of State Jobs
|Feb '17
|Beware of State Jobs
|1
|Natascha Knick- September Circle trash
|Feb '17
|Tim
|2
|Augusta Woman No Longer Faces Animal Cruelty Ch... (May '12)
|Feb '17
|Buk
|7
|Beware of Corrections
|Jan '17
|Beware of Correct...
|1
|Rentals in Staunton
|Jan '17
|FriendOfDon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Staunton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC