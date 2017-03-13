Angela Lynn challenging 25th District Delegate Steve Landes
Continuing to strive what she calls an end to gerrymandering, White Hall resident Angela Lynn as a Democrat is mounting another challenge to long-time 25th House District Delegate Steve Landes. Lynn says in 2015, she went to the polls wondering why there was never an opponent for the incumbent.
