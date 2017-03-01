Worth 1,000 Words
Eight out of 130 essays written by students in Rockingham and Page counties and Harrisonburg were selected to be read at the Massanutten Regional Library in Harrisonburg on Thursday. The readings were part of the 21st annual Robert B. and Gladys Hopkins Strickler Honored Teacher Essay Contest.
