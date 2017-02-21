UPS worker accused of stealing Oxycodone from VA pharmacies
Virginia State Police have charged a shipping company worker with allegedly stealing 3,500 Oxycodone tablets being shipped to veterans. The agency says in a news release that 22-year-old Schuylar Lotts of Staunton was arrested Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
