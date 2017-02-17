United Taps Market President

United Taps Market President

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: The Daily News-Record

In that role, Chapman is responsible for the management and operation of United Bank branches in Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro, Rockingham County and Augusta County, according to a news release. He has managed teams as large as 53 branches in his 15-year career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Staunton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware of Corrections Jan 29 Beware of Correct... 1
Rentals in Staunton Jan 21 FriendOfDon 2
Natascha Knick- September Circle trash Jan 19 Anonymous 1
Green Kia Jan '17 Green KIA 1
News Mark Zawhorodny Insanity Ruling (Dec '10) Jan '17 Anonymous 47
Reginald Bradley Wells Dec '16 Egnegn 1
Accusations (Apr '16) Dec '16 Susan 3
See all Staunton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Staunton Forum Now

Staunton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Staunton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Staunton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,812 • Total comments across all topics: 278,979,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC