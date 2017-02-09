Staunton Woman Killed In City Stabbing
Police tape closes off the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on Mason Street in Harrisonburg after one person was killed and several were wounded in a Sunday morning fight. Police tape closes off the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on Mason Street in Harrisonburg after one person was killed and several were wounded in a Sunday morning fight.
