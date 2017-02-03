Staunton Police Searching for Suspect...

Staunton Police Searching for Suspect in Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: NBC29

Staunton police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that sent a 19-year-old man to the hospital. The suspect is described as a dark-skinned, black male approximately 5'10''- 6'0'' and about 250-300 lbs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Staunton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware of Corrections Jan 29 Beware of Correct... 1
Rentals in Staunton Jan 21 FriendOfDon 2
Natascha Knick- September Circle trash Jan 19 Anonymous 1
Green Kia Jan 15 Green KIA 1
News Mark Zawhorodny Insanity Ruling (Dec '10) Jan 8 Anonymous 47
Reginald Bradley Wells Dec '16 Egnegn 1
Accusations (Apr '16) Dec '16 Susan 3
See all Staunton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Staunton Forum Now

Staunton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Staunton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Staunton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,748 • Total comments across all topics: 278,574,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC