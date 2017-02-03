Staunton Police Searching for Suspect in Shooting
Staunton police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that sent a 19-year-old man to the hospital. The suspect is described as a dark-skinned, black male approximately 5'10''- 6'0'' and about 250-300 lbs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Staunton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware of Corrections
|Jan 29
|Beware of Correct...
|1
|Rentals in Staunton
|Jan 21
|FriendOfDon
|2
|Natascha Knick- September Circle trash
|Jan 19
|Anonymous
|1
|Green Kia
|Jan 15
|Green KIA
|1
|Mark Zawhorodny Insanity Ruling (Dec '10)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|47
|Reginald Bradley Wells
|Dec '16
|Egnegn
|1
|Accusations (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Susan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Staunton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC