Shenan Arts Announces Auditions for a Piece of My Heart

A Piece of my Heart by Shirley Lauro Directed by Alejandro Rosa Auditions: Saturday, February 18, 2017 - 9:00am ? 12:00pm Location: ShenanArts at The nTelos Theatre 300 Churchville Ave, Staunton, VA. 24401 www.shenanarts.org Performance Dates: May 5, 6, & 7 and May 12, 13 & 14 Production Rehearsals: March thru May - Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 6:30pm ? 9:00pm **Due to actors being on stage almost at all times during the course of the play, all actors will be required to attend each rehearsal ** AUDITION Details ? ? ? ? ? Actors should be prepared to read from different scenes in the play, including some monologues but are not asked to prepare a monologue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.