SDTF Pleased with Results of 1st Six Months of Operations
Release from the Skyline Drug Task Force: The Skyline Drug Task Force is a newly-formed regional counterdrug team which officially came together on July 15, 2016. Headquartered in Waynesboro, VA, the SDTF is comprised of full-time sworn members of the Virginia State Police, Nelson County Sheriff's Office, Waynesboro Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff's Office and Staunton Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Staunton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware of Corrections
|Jan 29
|Beware of Correct...
|1
|Rentals in Staunton
|Jan 21
|FriendOfDon
|2
|Natascha Knick- September Circle trash
|Jan 19
|Anonymous
|1
|Green Kia
|Jan 15
|Green KIA
|1
|Mark Zawhorodny Insanity Ruling (Dec '10)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|47
|Reginald Bradley Wells
|Dec '16
|Egnegn
|1
|Accusations (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Susan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Staunton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC