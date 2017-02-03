SDTF Pleased with Results of 1st Six ...

SDTF Pleased with Results of 1st Six Months of Operations

Friday Feb 3 Read more: NBC29

Release from the Skyline Drug Task Force: The Skyline Drug Task Force is a newly-formed regional counterdrug team which officially came together on July 15, 2016. Headquartered in Waynesboro, VA, the SDTF is comprised of full-time sworn members of the Virginia State Police, Nelson County Sheriff's Office, Waynesboro Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff's Office and Staunton Police Department.

