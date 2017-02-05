Police search for missing 82-year-old Va. woman last seen driving away
The Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert on behalf of the Staunton, Virginia Police Department for a missing senior woman with a cognitive impairment. The Staunton Police Department is looking for Barbara A. Morrison, a white female, 82 years old, 5 2, 125 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.
