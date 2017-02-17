Homicide Suspect Still In Hospital
Police say the fight that killed a Staunton woman at a city convenience store started at The Golden Pony early Sunday morning. The two groups involved in the altercation left the downtown restaurant and drove two blocks to the 7-Eleven at 380 N. Mason St. around 2 a.m. The parking lot brawl left Mackenzie Gray, 26, of Staunton, dead.
