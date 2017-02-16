Five Dukes win conference titles on mat

Five Dukes win conference titles on mat

Tuesday Feb 7

Cumberland High School's varsity wrestling team produced five individual champions at the Conference 42 tournament that the Dukes hosted Feb. 1. As a team, Cumberland placed third out of the three squads competing, but everyone on the Dukes team will advance to the Region 1A East tournament set for Friday at Riverheads High School in Staunton.

