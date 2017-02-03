F&M Corp. Breaks Earnings Record
F&M Bank Corp. , the parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank, set an earnings record for a third consecutive year in 2016, according to financial results released Jan. 24. The company posted net income of $9.6 million last year, up from $8.4 million in 2015. What's driving the Timberville-based company to such heights? Neil Hayslett, its executive vice president and chief administrative officer, said vehicle loans continue to grow and Augusta County customers continue to embrace Farmers & Merchants.
