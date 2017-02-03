F&M Corp. Breaks Earnings Record

F&M Corp. Breaks Earnings Record

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Daily News-Record

F&M Bank Corp. , the parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank, set an earnings record for a third consecutive year in 2016, according to financial results released Jan. 24. The company posted net income of $9.6 million last year, up from $8.4 million in 2015. What's driving the Timberville-based company to such heights? Neil Hayslett, its executive vice president and chief administrative officer, said vehicle loans continue to grow and Augusta County customers continue to embrace Farmers & Merchants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Staunton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware of Corrections Jan 29 Beware of Correct... 1
Rentals in Staunton Jan 21 FriendOfDon 2
Natascha Knick- September Circle trash Jan 19 Anonymous 1
Green Kia Jan 15 Green KIA 1
News Mark Zawhorodny Insanity Ruling (Dec '10) Jan 8 Anonymous 47
Reginald Bradley Wells Dec '16 Egnegn 1
Accusations (Apr '16) Dec '16 Susan 3
See all Staunton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Staunton Forum Now

Staunton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Staunton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Staunton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,153 • Total comments across all topics: 278,547,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC